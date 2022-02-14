Road trip continues as Florida women's basketball travels to Auburn

Special to Gator Sports

The Florida women's basketball team will play its third game on the road in a row, making a trip to Alabama to face Auburn on Monday.

The Gators won the first meeting between the two teams, downing the Tigers 68-63 in Gainesville on Jan. 13. Kiara Smith led UF with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists; Alberte Rimdal and Nina Rickards each added 14 points.

Smith's defense has remained strong during the 2021-22 season, sitting at 28th nationally with a total of 58 steals on the year. She is also ranked 51st in the nation in steals per game, averaging 2.42 — rating third and fourth in the SEC, respectively. She was named SEC player of the week last Tuesday after her performances against Tennessee and Georgia.

The Gators trail Auburn, 37-25, in the all-time series, but have claimed the last four matchups with Tigers, who most recently lost to Arkansas in a close battle, 68-66. The Tigers have lost three straight coming into Monday's game; the Gators have won their last three.

As for the Gators, Thursday's victory marked the first time since Jan. 10, 2013, that they defeated Mississippi State on the road and snapped an eight-game losing skid to the Bulldogs, dating back to Feb. 15, 2015. The win also marked the first time in school history that UF has defeated Kentucky, Mississippi State, LSU, Tennessee and Georgia in the same season.

TODAY

Who: No. 23 Florida (18-6, 8-3 SEC) at Auburn (9-13, 1-10)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Auburn Arena

TV/Radio: SEC Network/98.1 FM, AM-850