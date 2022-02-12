3 takeaways from Florida Gators basketball loss at No. 4 Kentucky

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

The Florida Gators men’s basketball team saw its four-game win streak snapped Saturday with a 78-57 loss in Lexington, Kentucky, to the No. 4-ranked Wildcats.

Florida senior forward Colin Castleton, who finished the game with 18 points and seven rebounds, opened the scoring, only for Kentucky to go on a 20-4 run over the next 5:08 of the game.

UF wasn’t quite ready to throw in the towel.

A lay-up from UF guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. cut the Wildcats’ lead to 33-28 heading into the locker room at halftime. But the Gators would have no second-half comeback this time, as Kentucky opened the second half on a 13-2 run before the under-16 timeout to improve to 15-0 at home this season.

Here are 3 takeaways from Saturday’s contest.

Tyree Appleby exits early, returns briefly in 2nd half

Tyree Appleby, Florida’s second-leading scorer, exited Florida’s 21-point loss after taking a knee to the thigh from Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler. Appleby collapsed face-first to the court in pain and needed to be helped to the sideline by Florida athletic trainer Dave Werner.

The former Cleveland State transfer quickly departed for the locker room, where he was diagnosed with a re-aggravated thigh bruise, according to FloridaGators.com’s Chris Harry, who added Appleby was questionable to return. Appleby initially bruised his left thigh in Florida’s 72-63 win over Georgia.

When the second half commenced, however, Appleby was back out on the floor, looking to give it a go. But the bruised thigh was clearly still bothering Appleby, and his evening was done after three minutes in the second half.

C.J. Felder helps UF erase early deficit

Early in the first half, with the Gators facing a 20-8 deficit, Florida forward C.J. Felder knocked down consecutive three-point attempts to make it a two-possession game. It was a promising sign from Felder, who has battled through injury and, most recently, illness in his first season with the Gators.

Felder knocked down multiple three-point attempts in four of his first 13 games at Florida, but the transfer from Boston College was just 3-of-9 from long-range over UF’s previous 10 contests before having success from outside against the Wildcats.

Oscar Tshiebwe has his way

Florida was well-aware of the threat Oscar Tshiebwe posed. Turns out there wasn’t much the Gators could do about it.

Tshiebwe, the Player of the Year candidate, had 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting, while hauling in 19 rebounds.

The Wildcats won the rebounding battle, 41-25, resulting in 20 second-chance points to just seven for the Gators.