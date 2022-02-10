How to watch Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators are still teetering on the edge of making the NCAA Tournament, according to "bracketologists", but a win over the SEC's big boys, the Kentucky Wildcats, may be just the thing that gets them over the edge.

Of course, the game Saturday (at 4 p.m.) is at hallowed Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., which is never easy.

The Gators are 16-8 overall, 6-5 in the SEC following their 72-63 win over Georgia on Wednesday night, which is their fourth win in a row. However, losses to Mississippi, Alabama and, yes, Texas Southern may still be hurting their chances at a clear NCAA bid.

Florida has been bouncing from "First Four Out" to "Last Four In" and back among those who study who could get in and who won't, including ESPN's Joe Lunardi. (As of today, the Gators are in the "Last Four In" category.) The Gators have benefitted from the return of Colin Castleton, who scored 17 in a win over Mississippi, along with consistent play from guard Tyree Appleby.

Kentucky (20-4 overall, 9-2 SEC, currently No. 4 in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll) has won five in a row, including an 86-76 win over South Carolina on Tuesday. The Wildcats like to spread out their points, with usually five or six Kentucky players in double figures on a given night, from Keion Brooks Jr. to Oscar Tshiebwe to TyTy Washington.

Where and when do the Gators play?

Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Ky.

When: 4 p.m., Saturday

How can I watch the Gators vs. Wildcats on TV and live stream?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

How can I listen to the Gators vs. Wildcats on radio?

Radio: Gator Sports Network, SiriusXM (Channel 382)

Online radio: SiriusXM.com, TuneIn.com.