Florida basketball team gets in postgame altercation with Tennessee Vols

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Emotions ran high in the aftermath of Florida’s 78-71 loss to Tennessee — in the postgame handshake line of all places after a UF player made a comment about 5-foot-10 Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler’s height, Volunteers coach Rick Barnes alleged on his postgame radio show, “The Rick Barnes Show.”

"There is a lot of chirping that goes on and a lot of things can happen going through the game," said Barnes. "I think someone made a comment about Zakai being too small.”

Tennessee starting forward Uros Plavsic, who was held scoreless in nine minutes, could be seen yelling in Florida’s direction prior to Appleby’s outburst, and Barnes was later seen having an animated conversation with Plavsic as the remaining Volunteers did the “Gator chomp” in UF’s direction.

Florida guards Tyree Appleby and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had to be held back by walk-ons Alex Klatsky and Jack May from charging the Volunteers’ bench.

The Gators didn’t address the situation in the postgame media session.

