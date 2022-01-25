How to watch Florida Gators men's basketball vs. Tennessee Vols on TV, live stream
The Tennessee men's basketball team is scheduled to host the Florida Gators at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
The game is set to start at 6 p.m. ET.
Florida is 12-7 overall and 3-3 in the SEC. The Gators are coming off a 70-54 loss to Ole Miss on Monday.
The Vols, ranked No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, are 13-5 overall and 4-3 in the SEC. They beat LSU 64-50 on Saturday.
Tennessee leads the all-time series 79-58 against Florida.
How to watch Florida basketball vs. Tennessee on TV, live stream
Game time: 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022
TV: ESPN2
ESPN2 is channel 209 on DirecTV, channel 143 or 146 on Dish Network and channel 74 or 574 on Verizon FiOS.
Live stream: WatchESPN, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Online radio: Gators IMG Sports Network (announcers: Mick Hubert, Lee Humphrey); Sirius XM (channel 384)
Mike White is the Florida men's basketball head coach. Rick Barnes is the Tennessee men's basketball head coach.
Gabe Hauari is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @GabeHauari.