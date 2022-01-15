How to watch Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks on television, live stream

Adam Dubbin

So far, no good for Florida basketball as it stumbles through the opening of its Southeastern Conference schedule winless — albeit all three losses came against top-25 competition. Still, it is the worst start in league play in four decades and has Mike White‘s squad circling the drain much like Dan Mullen‘s football team last season.

Next up are the South Carolina Gamecocks, who host the Gators on Saturday afternoon bringing in a 10-5 record overall along with a 1-2 mark in SEC play — the lone win coming against the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend. Florida might have a fighting chance in this one if they can avoid coming out flat in the opening minutes.

Here is a look at how to follow Saturday afternoon’s action across various media starting at 1 p.m. EST.

How to watch Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks on TV, live stream

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 408 on Dish Network) -- announcers: Dave Neal, Jon Sundvold

Live stream: WatchESPN, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How to listen to Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks on radio

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network (announcers: Mick Hubert, Lee Humphrey); Sirius XM (channel 385)

How to track the Florida Gators vs. South Carolina Gamecocks game

Game Track: FloridaGators.com, ESPN app

Game Notes: FloridaGators.com