How to watch Florida Gators men's basketball vs. LSU Tigers on TV, streaming

The Florida Gators men's basketball team has already had a tough conference schedule, and it doesn't get any easier Wednesday night when the No. 12 LSU Tigers come to Gainesville.

Florida (9-5 overall, 0-2 in the Southeastern Conference) suffered double-digit defeats last week to Alabama and Auburn, then ranked No. 20 and No. 9 respectively, to open SEC play. LSU (14-1, 2-1) lost to Auburn in their conference opener in late December for their only loss of the season so far.

Senior forward Colin Castleton recorded a double-double Saturday against Auburn with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He's currently the team leader in points, rebounds and blocks on the season.

The Tigers lead the all-time series 65-49, but the Gators have won seven of their last 10 contests, including the last two. Florida won their last matchup on Jan. 2, 2021 by a score of 83-29.

How to watch Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers on TV, live stream

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12

TV: ESPN2 (Channel 209 on DirecTV, Channel 143 on Dish Network),YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream:WatchESPN, FloridaGators.com

Radio: WRUF 850 AM or Sirius XM (Channel 380)

Online radio: SiriusXM.com (Channel 970), TuneIn.com