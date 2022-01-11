Florida Gators men's basketball game at Ole Miss rescheduled for Jan. 24

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Southeastern Conference has announced the Florida at Ole Miss men's basketball game previously slated for Dec. 29 has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. on Jan. 24.

This scheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play 18 conference games with a balance of home and away games during the 2022 season.

The trip to Oxford slots between the Gators' Jan. 22 home date vs. Vanderbilt and road game at Tennessee on Jan. 26.

Florida leads the all-time series with Ole Miss, 68-47, including a 6-2 mark under head coach Mike White.