College basketball: Gators drop out of basketball rankings

Maryland's Fatts Russell (4) goes to the basket against Florida's Phlandrous Fleming, Jr. (24) during the first half Sunday in New York.

A 1-2 week, which included a loss to previously winless Texas Southern team, helped knock Florida out of The Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports, on Monday.

The Gators (7-3), losers of three of their last four games, were ranked No. 16 last Monday.

For the fourth time in as many weeks, there’s a new No. 1 team.

Baylor takes over the top spot for the first time this season, a position it held in the final poll of last season. The Bears have a different lineup from the squad that claimed last year’s national championship but are off to a 9-0 start. Baylor received 30 of 32 first-place votes this week on the heels of Sunday’s smothering victory against Villanova.

Duke moves up a slot to No. 2. The Blue Devils were off for exams during the week but still picked up a No. 1 vote. UCLA also slides up a notch to No. 3.

Purdue’s first ever No. 1 ranking lasted just a week as the Boilermakers lost at Rutgers on a memorable 40-foot buzzer beater. Purdue nearly dropped a second game but rallied to outlast North Carolina State in overtime Sunday. The Boilermakers land in a tie for fourth with Gonzaga, another former No. 1.

Florida, which was 20th in the Associated Press rankings before bookending a win over North Florida with losses to Maryland and Texas Southern, dropped out of the Top 25.

Up next

What: Orange Bowl Classic

Who: Florida (7-3) vs. USF (3-4)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Radio: AM-850, 98.1-FM 

Tickets: (305) 341-4701 or email tickets@orangebowl.org.

