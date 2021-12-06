Florida basketball: Yikes, Texas Southern picks up first win by routing No. 16 Florida

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Texas Southern entered Monday's college basketball game against No. 16 Florida with an 0-7 record. It left the O'Connell Center winless no more after a 69-54 victory, an embarrassing second consecutive defeat for the Gators.

Click back for more details.

Texas Southern 69, No. 16 Florida 54

TEXAS SOUTHERN (1-7)

Hopkins 4-6 0-0 8, Walker 5-9 2-4 13, Gresham 4-7 0-0 8, Gilliam 3-9 0-0 8, J.Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Henry 7-14 0-1 16, Nicholas 7-7 0-0 14, Barnes 1-2 0-0 2, Etienne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 2-5 69.

FLORIDA (6-12)

Castleton 5-12 2-4 12, Duruji 4-6 0-0 9, Fleming 2-8 1-2 5, M.Jones 2-8 0-0 4, McKissic 4-6 3-6 15, Appleby 1-7 1-2 3, Felder 2-5 0-1 4, Kennedy 1-3 0-0 2, Gatkek 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 21-55 7-16 54.

Halftime_Texas Southern 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 5-11 (Gilliam 2-3, Henry 2-4, Walker 1-2, Barnes 0-1, Hopkins 0-1), Florida 5-24 (McKissic 4-6, Duruji 1-1, Felder 0-1, Kennedy 0-1, Castleton 0-2, Fleming 0-3, M.Jones 0-4, Appleby 0-6). Rebounds_Texas Southern 36 (Gresham 13), Florida 20 (Castleton 5). Assists_Texas Southern 15 (Walker 7), Florida 10 (Fleming, M.Jones 3). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 18, Florida 14.

Up next

Who: North Florida vs. No. 16 Florida

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: O'Connell Center

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 98.1-FM, AM-850