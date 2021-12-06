Florida basketball: Yikes, Texas Southern picks up first win by routing No. 16 Florida

Graham Hall
UF basketball writer
Texas Southern guard PJ Henry dribbles upcourt after coming up with the ball Monday against Florida guard Tyree Appleby during the first half at the O'Connell Center.

Texas Southern entered Monday's college basketball game against No. 16 Florida with an 0-7 record. It left the O'Connell Center winless no more after a 69-54 victory, an embarrassing second consecutive defeat for the Gators.

Click back for more details.

Texas Southern 69, No. 16 Florida 54

TEXAS SOUTHERN (1-7)

Hopkins 4-6 0-0 8, Walker 5-9 2-4 13, Gresham 4-7 0-0 8, Gilliam 3-9 0-0 8, J.Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Henry 7-14 0-1 16, Nicholas 7-7 0-0 14, Barnes 1-2 0-0 2, Etienne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 2-5 69.

FLORIDA (6-12)

Castleton 5-12 2-4 12, Duruji 4-6 0-0 9, Fleming 2-8 1-2 5, M.Jones 2-8 0-0 4, McKissic 4-6 3-6 15, Appleby 1-7 1-2 3, Felder 2-5 0-1 4, Kennedy 1-3 0-0 2, Gatkek 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 21-55 7-16 54.

Halftime_Texas Southern 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 5-11 (Gilliam 2-3, Henry 2-4, Walker 1-2, Barnes 0-1, Hopkins 0-1), Florida 5-24 (McKissic 4-6, Duruji 1-1, Felder 0-1, Kennedy 0-1, Castleton 0-2, Fleming 0-3, M.Jones 0-4, Appleby 0-6). Rebounds_Texas Southern 36 (Gresham 13), Florida 20 (Castleton 5). Assists_Texas Southern 15 (Walker 7), Florida 10 (Fleming, M.Jones 3). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 18, Florida 14.

Up next

Who: North Florida vs. No. 16 Florida

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: O'Connell Center

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 98.1-FM, AM-850

