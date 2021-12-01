Florida basketball: Facing first true road test, Gators focused on improvement vs. Oklahoma

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Having jumped out to the best start in coach Mike White’s seven seasons at the helm, the Florida men’s basketball program faces its first true road test of the season when the Gators take on Oklahoma at 8 tonight

Led by a bevy of transfers, the Gators began the season unranked but are already up to No. 14 in the AP poll, released Monday, and check in at No. 12 in the coaches’ poll, though UF doesn’t feel as if it’s anywhere close to peaking.

After all, it’s only been six games of meaningful action, and the Gators are keen on continuing to improve as the season progresses, and the next chance to move forward comes against the highly regarded Sooners.

But White isn’t shying away from what’s apparent: this team has a high ceiling.

“I think that we're probably a little bit ahead defensively. That said, we have a ways to go defensively as well. But offensively – us, Oklahoma, Troy – I mean all of us this early in the year, I think, are works in progress offensively,” White said. “We're very willing passers. We're a very skilled group. We're a veteran group. We're playing with a high level of unselfishness right now. But we'll continue to morph offensively throughout this year.”

On the defensive end, Florida registered double-digit steals in all three contests last week, marking the first such stretch by a UF defense since the Gators did it in a trio of contests from Dec. 28, 2009, until Jan. 3, 2010.

Although there’s a little under a month until Florida opens conference play, the Gators sit at or near the top of the SEC in several defensive statistics in the early going, including three-point percentage defense (.250), points allowed (55.7) and blocked shots (6.0).

While defensive statistics are undoubtedly important to White and the program – ”obsessed” was his word of choice – they don’t always tell the full story or give a correct depiction of what occurred.

Ultimately, it all comes down to two aspects: effort and role.

“You try to be perfect defensively. You're never going to be perfect offensively, and you're never going to be perfect defensively either, but to me it's more – I've said it a million times – you're in the right spot or you're not, you're playing really hard or you're not,” White said. “The one that we're struggling with the most is fouling. The free-throw attempts to field goal attempt ratio is not very good for us right now. We've got to defend without fouling. We've got to play really hard, be really scrappy and keep our opponents off the foul line more."

On the offensive end, White, who has repeatedly praised the team’s passing ability, would like to see the Gators take better care of the basketball. He singled out the team’s 1.1 assist-to-turnover ratio, saying the team is capable of improving in that regard and must do so against an Oklahoma team that thrives at getting out in transition following turnovers.

“We’ve got to value the ball. They’ve been really good with live-ball turnovers, scoring those twos and threes in transition off of turnovers, and it’s been our biggest deficiency offensively to this point,” White said. “Our assist-to-turnover ratio isn't quite what I thought it would be at this point. And, but I think we'll get there in time, I do. I think we're a good passing team. And I think we'll show up, you know, a little bit further along down the road, again, with that assist-to-turnover ratio.”

He may not acknowledge it, but White knows these are preferable issues to have at this point in the seasons. Rather than be faced with a grand dilemma or a potential season-unraveling issue, the Gators are already at the point where the conversation is improvement-centric rather than centered on what fixes must be made.

“We’re focused on growth and getting better. That’s our standard. We want to max out as a team,” forward Anthony Duruji said. “I think this team is really talented and really gritty and I think we have a lot of potential, but we’re still not there so we need to try to continue to make strides.”

Who: No. 12 Florida (6-0) vs. Oklahoma (6-1)

When: 8 p.m. today

TV: Bally Sports Sun. Radio: 98.1-FM, AM-850

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma

Projected starters

Florida

Anthony Duruji F 6-7 220 R-Sr 10.2 ppg 4.8 rpg

Colin Castleton F 6-11 231 Sr 14.8 ppg 10.0 rpg

Tyree Appleby G 6-1 163 Sr 11.3 ppg 3.2 apg

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. G 6-5 205 Gr. 11.0 ppg 3.2 rpg

Myreon Jones G 6-3 175 Sr 11.8 ppg 3.8 rpg

Oklahoma

Jalen Hill F 6-6 218 Jr. 8.6 ppg 6.7rpg

Tanner Groves F 6-10 235 Sr. 14.6 ppg 6.3 rpg

Jordan Goldwire G 6-3 194 RSr. 9.9 ppg 2.1rpg

Umoja Gibson G 6-1 169 Sr. 11.3 ppg 1.4 rpg

Elijah Harkless G 6-3 194 Sr. 8.3 ppg 5.1 rpg

Notes: Florida is aiming for a 7-0 start, something the Gators have done just five times previously in program history, most recently in the 2012-13 season...Florida’s six seniors and graduates account for 86.1% of the team’s scoring to date, a year after having no seniors or graduates on the team. Five of those six are averaging double figures and the sixth, Brandon McKissic, has been a defensive spark plug with a team-leading 11 steals…UF’s defense has made its presence felt in the early going, limiting five of its first opponents to 61 points or fewer. The Gators have held two opponents to 45 points, the first time Florida has multiple opponents to 45 points or fewer in a season since 2014-15.