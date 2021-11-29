Florida basketball: Gators making moves up college rankings

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Florida men's basketball team gained national attention Monday after its 6-0 start.

The Gators are the week’s biggest movers, leaping 12 places to No. 12 in the Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll.

Florida made the week’s biggest jump by climbing nine spots to No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25.

UF will play at Oklahoma (6-1) at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Bally Sports Sun. Florida has posted a 6-0 start to the season for the ninth time in program history and the first time since 2012-13.

A festive week of holiday tournaments and made-for-television matchups in men’s college basketball shook up the coaches poll. When the dust settled, a familiar name is back on top.

Duke takes over the No. 1 position, vaulting all the way up from No. 6 after upending previous No. 1 Gonzaga in an entertaining contest Friday night in Las Vegas. The Blue Devils received 19 of 31 first-place votes cast this week. It’s accustomed territory for Duke over the years, but the last time the Blue Devils were No. 1 was November of 2019.