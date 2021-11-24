Florida basketball: Tyree Appleby nails 3-pointer at the buzzer to help Gators top Ohio State

Special to Gatorsports.com

FORT MYERS — Tyree Appleby hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and No. 23 Florida beat Ohio State 71-68 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game on Wednesday night.

The entire Gators bench stormed on the court for a wild celebration after Appleby's shot went in. Players were dancing at midcourt awaiting the start of the trophy celebration.

“I just tried to get a clean look before the buzzer went off,” Appleby said. “It was like a movie.”

Florida (5-0) got 19 points from Phlandrous Fleming Jr. Colin Castleton had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

E.J. Liddell scored 23 points for Ohio State (4-2). Kyle Young picked up his fifth foul midway through the second half and finished with 11 points.

Florida reached the title game after Castleton scored 16 points and Appleby added 15 in an 80-60 win over California Monday night.

Ohio State won its opener at the tourney when Meechie Johnson Jr. made a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left to beat No. 21 Seton Hall 79-76 on Monday night. Liddell had 28 points in that game.

On Wednesday night, Liddell connected on two free throws and Jamari Wheeler grabbed an offensive rebound that let to Zed Key making one of two free throws to put Ohio State up 68-66.

Anthony Duruji tied it at 68 with a dunk in the final minute, setting up Appleby's game-ender.

Liddell hit a 3 and then blocked a shot to set up Malaki Branham's layup as Ohio State took a 63-56 lead with 5 minutes left.

Ohio State grabbed its biggest lead, 47-37, with 13 minutes left when Jimmy Sotos drove into the paint for a loose ball and while on the ground made a pass to Key for a slam.

After Florida scored the next five points, Key blocked Myreon Jones’ layup try but the Gators got within 51-49 when Fleming made two technical and two regular free throws with 9 minutes remaining.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Florida: Could move up in next week's poll.

Ohio State: Even in defeat, the Buckeyes showed that they are close to being an AP Top 25 team even if they fall out of the rankings.

The Gators (5-0) next host Troy (4-2) at 12 p.m. Sunday on the SEC Network. Ohio State hosts No. 5 Duke on Tuesday night.

No. 24 Florida 71, Ohio St. 68

OHIO STATE (4-2)

Ahrens 2-6 0-0 6, Brunk 2-2 0-0 4, Liddell 7-11 8-12 23, Branham 1-4 2-2 4, Wheeler 3-4 0-0 7, M.Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Sotos 0-1 1-2 1, Key 3-4 1-3 7, Young 5-7 1-1 11, Russell 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-47 13-20 68.

FLORIDA (5-0)

Castleton 4-9 3-8 11, Duruji 3-9 1-2 8, Appleby 2-10 3-4 8, Jones 2-7 2-2 7, McKissic 2-8 1-2 6, Fleming 5-11 9-10 19, Felder 3-4 4-5 10, Kennedy 1-2 0-0 2, Jitoboh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 23-33 71.

Halftime_Ohio St. 30-26. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 5-19 (Ahrens 2-6, Liddell 1-1, Russell 1-1, Wheeler 1-2, Branham 0-2, Young 0-2, M.Johnson 0-5), Florida 4-14 (Duruji 1-1, Appleby 1-3, Jones 1-3, McKissic 1-5, Felder 0-1, Fleming 0-1). Fouled Out_Young. Rebounds_Ohio St. 29 (Young 6), Florida 32 (Castleton 13). Assists_Ohio St. 11 (Ahrens 3), Florida 8 (Castleton 3). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 25, Florida 20.