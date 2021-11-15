College basketball: Colin Castleton receives SEC Player of Week honors

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida senior forward Colin Castleton earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors on the heels of a double-double in Sunday's win vs. then.No. 19th-ranked Florida State.

Castleton posted 15 points, a career-high 16 rebounds and six blocked shots against the Seminoles on Sunday following a season opening win vs. Elon with 18 points, six blocked shots and a career-best four assists.

"It was about us and how hard we were going to play, how tough we were, how much heart we had, and we felt like we brought more of that than they did," Castleton said. "That helped us get the win. We did a lot more things that helped us win the game - played together and played for one another."

The Deland native now has four career double-doubles and five games with six or more blocked shots. This marks his third career SEC Player of the Week honor, picking up the recognition twice last season.