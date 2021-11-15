College basketball: Florida moves into No. 24 after rout of FSU

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida moved into the The Associated Press' first Top 25 rankings of the college basketball regular season after its 71-55 win Sunday over then-No. 20 Florida State in the O'Connell Center.

The Gators, unranked in the preseason polls, is No. 24 after wins over Elon and FSU in the opening week.

Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas held the top three spots, while Michigan climbed two spots to No. 4.

Florida State (1-1) plummeted out from No. 20.

The USA Today rankings come out later today.

Up next

Who: Milwaukee (1-1)vs. Florida (2-0)

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: O'Connell Center

Online: SEC Network+

Radio: 98.1-FM, AM-850