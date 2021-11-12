How to watch Florida Gators men's basketball vs. Florida State Seminoles on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles are wasting no time reigniting their basketball rivalry.

The in-state foes square off in Gainesville on Sunday in both teams' second game of the 2021-22 season. It was in this game last season that Gators star Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court and spent a combined 10 days in hospitals between Tallahassee and Gainesville. Johnson has served as an assistant coach while trying to return to playing.

The Gators return some key players from last season's team in forwards Colin Castleton and Anthony Duruji and guard Tyree Appleby. But Mike White is coaching a lot of new faces this year. BC transfer CJ Felder, Penn State transfer Myreon Jones and grad transfers Brandon McKissic and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. will jump right into big roles out of the gate as Florida figures out its new rotations. Jones and Castleton had 18 points apiece in their season-opening win vs. Elon on Tuesday.

The Seminoles, ranked No. 19 in the USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, also feature a host of new players on this year's squad. Guards RayQuan Evans and Anthony Polite and forward Malik Osborne are back as senior leaders on a team rife with fresh talent. The newcomer with the most buzz is Houston transfer Caleb Mills, who scored 14 points in his FSU debut Wednesday night in a 105-70 win over Penn. Five-star freshman guard Matthew Cleveland and Cam'Ron Fletcher, a sophomore guard from Kentucky, are also expected to be key players for coach Leonard Hamilton.

How to watch FSU Seminoles vs. Florida Gators men's basketball on TV, live stream

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, November 14

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (TV provider needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app

Gators radio: WRUF (98.1 FM, 850 AM), SiriusXM (Channel 190)

Gators online radio: WRUF.com, SiriusXM.com (Channel 961), TuneIn

FSU radio: WFLA (100.7 FM), SiriusXM (Channel 84)

FSU online radio: seminoles.com