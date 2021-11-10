SEC basketball: Florida signs three for 2022 Class

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Florida men's basketball team welcomed the addition of three 2022 signees Wednesday, adding the consensus top-25 recruiting class of Malik Reneau, Denzel Aberdeen and Jalen Reed.

"All three of these Gators come from great families and outstanding high school programs, which is really important to all of us within the Florida basketball family," coach Mike White said. "Our staff and I have all enjoyed the opportunity to get to know them and look forward to having them here in Gainesville next year."

The trio all signed National Letters of Intent and will join the Gators for the 2022-23 season.



Malik Reneau

6-9 | 220 | Miami. | Montverde Academy

•A top-25 member of the ESPN100 and rated a five-star prospect by 247 Sports.

•Helped Montverde to a 24-1 record and the GEICO Nationals championship in the 2020-21 season, posting double-figure scoring games in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

•"I picked Florida because it was a family. They have been there for a while, always showing love. They are going to use me in many ways to help the team, like pick and roll, pick and popping, using ball screens, isolation, post-up, etc. Defensively, I'll be able to guard everyone on the court." -Malik Reneau (via on3.com)

•"He's one of the most improved players I've had the pleasure to coach in over 30 years. He is the most fundamental 4-5 in America and will be a great college player." -Montverde Academy head coach Kevin Boyle (via zagsblog.com)

Denzel Aberdeen

6-4 | 175 | Orlando | Dr. Phillips

•Versatile guard who earned All-State honors from the Orlando Sentinel in his junior season and scored 27 points in the 7A state championship game leading Dr. Phillips to its first state championship in program history.

•"I chose Florida because I love what Coach White brings to the game. His reputation speaks for itself. Also, it's very convenient and close to home for my family to come and support. Another thing is that it is in one of the best conferences in college basketball. Florida also has a great basketball tradition where I know I can show my talents and contribute greatly and lead the team." -Denzel Aberdeen (via Rivals/GatorsTerritory)

•"Denzel is one of the best point guards in the state. The kid wants the ball in the big moments and I want to give it to him." -Dr. Phillips head coach Ben Witherspoon (via Orlando Sentinel)

Jalen Reed

6-10 | 220 | Jackson, Miss. | Southern California Academy

•Member of the ESPN100 and rated a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247 Sports.

•"I really feel like I get along with the coaching staff well. I feel like we will build a lifelong relationship, and I trust them to help me develop and keep getting better. I also feel like I can really fit in and play. I feel like the play style fits me and with the development, I feel like it was the perfect situation for me." -Jalen Reed (via 247 Sports)

•"I could post about his skill set for his size & athleticism, but it's way deeper than that. His character is the reason he keeps getting better. Coachable would be an understatement. All of his teammates love him. Phenomenal human being." -Southern California Academy head coach Julius Von Hanzlik (via Twitter)

