Florida basketball: Gator great Ronnie Williams dies at 59

Special to Gatorsports.com

Ronnie Williams, the all-time leading scorer in Florida basketball history with 2,090 points, died Sunday night following a two-year battle with brain cancer, the school's website reported Monday. He was 59 years old.

Williams, a forward from New York, was a four-year starter (1980-84), the SEC Freshman of the Year, a four-time All-SEC selection, and a senior team captain. He led the Gators in scoring for four consecutive seasons, converted 58.5 percent of his field goal attempts, pulled down 954 rebounds and hit 546 free throws.

Williams, in member of the UF Athletic Hall of Fame, was selected 47th overall (the last pick of the second round) by the Boston Celtics in the 1984 NBA draft, but never played in the league. He took a turn playing overseas, as well as runs through the Continental Basketball Association and United State Basketball League before retiring from the game in 1988.

For the last two-plus decades, Williams worked at a juvenile detention center in Brooklyn.

Williams is survived by wife Tatiana Williams, four daughters and two sons. Funeral arrangements are pending.