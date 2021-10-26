UF basketball: With two weeks until early signing period, Gators land top-100 PF Jalen Reed

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Florida men’s basketball’s 2022 recruiting class received a boost Tuesday afternoon with the commitment of forward Jalen Reed.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder out of Castaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy visited UF’s campus for just one day in July, but it made enough of an impression for head coach Mike White, along with assistant coach Akeem Miskdeen, for the Gators to secure Reed’s commitment over fellow finalists Arizona State, Maryland, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.

At the time of his commitment, Reed is listed as the No. 93 prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

It may not have played much, if any, of a factor into the recruitment process, but White and Reed share a connection with the Rebels.

The former played four years at Ole Miss from 1995 to 1999 and later spent seven seasons on the Mississippi coaching staff. Reed’s father, Justin Reed, was named SEC Rookie of the Year with the Rebels in 2001 and later played three seasons in the NBA after being selected 40th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2004 NBA draft.

Following Reed’s commitment, the Gators moved up to the No. 13-ranked recruiting class in the current cycle on 247Sports. With the early signing period beginning Nov. 10, Reed joins 6-foot-8 forward Malik Reneau, ranked a five-star prospect on 247Sports, and Orlando guard Denzel Aberdeen in Florida’s 2022 class.