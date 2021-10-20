Gators in the NBA

Special to Gatorsports.com

Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem is the NBA’s oldest active player at 41.

Haslem’s playing role barely exists anymore; he appeared in one game last season, finding a way to get ejected in just over two minutes of work.

The Heat still want him on the roster for what he provides in terms of leadership on the practice court and in the locker room. His current contract — one year, $2.8 million — is his 10th with the Heat in a 19-year career, and there are some in the organization who want him to return for a 20th season as well.

Other former UF standouts on NBA opening-day rosters:

Boston - Al Horford

Charlotte - Scottie Lewis

Dallas - Dorian Finney-Smith

Golden State - Chris Chiozza

Oklahoma City - Tre Mann

Washington - Bradley Beal