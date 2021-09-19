Gators land guard Denzel Aberdeen for 2022 class

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

The Florida men’s basketball program landed its second commitment in the class of 2022 with the pledge from an in-state prospect Sunday afternoon.

Denzel Aberdeen, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound combo guard from Orlando Dr. Phillips, verbally committed to the Gators after taking an official visit to Gainesville last weekend.

Aberdeen’s rise as a prospect has been rapid. The three-star prospect holds double-digit scholarship offers and was named to the FHSAA’s First-Team All-State last season, though his recruitment really escalated over the last six weeks after helping lead his AAU team, Southeast Elite Grassroot Academy, during a high-profile stretch in August at the Circuit League Championship.

Aberdeen recently announced a top-8 featuring Minnesota, UF, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Iona, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss and Georgia Tech. Prior to committing to Florida, Aberdeen took official visits to Norman, Oklahoma, to see the Sooners’ program, in addition to an official visit to Atlanta on Aug. 24 to visit Georgia Tech.

Aberdeen joins fellow in-state prospect Malik Reneau, who last week was named a five-star and top-30 overall prospect, as UF commits in the 2022 class.