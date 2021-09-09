Gators’ conference schedule dates released

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida will open its conference basketball schedule in Oxford against Ole Miss on Dec. 29 and closes at home against Kentucky on March 5.

The Gators meet Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt twice each this season.

UF, the SEC’s only team to reach the last four NCAA Tournaments, opens its conference home schedule and the 2022 year with its lone game vs. Alabama on Wednesday, Jan. 5 before visiting Auburn on Saturday, Jan. 8. UF hosts LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 12, then treks to South Carolina for a weekend meeting on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Florida enjoys a two-game homestand the following week, hosting Mississippi State on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 22. The Gators visit Tennessee on Wednesday, Jan. 26, then host the Jan. 29 SEC/Big 12 Challenge meeting against Oklahoma State.

UF gets back to league action to open February with a trip to Missouri on Wednesday, Feb. 2, then returning home and to square off vs. Ole Miss for a second time on Saturday, Feb. 5, and Georgia for the first of two on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The Gators go back-to-back on the road at Kentucky on Saturday, Feb. 12, and Texas A&M on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The Gators have another pair of consecutive home dates welcoming Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 19, and Arkansas on Tuesday, Feb. 22, before hitting the road for a pair to visit Georgia on Saturday, Feb. 26, and Vanderbilt on Tuesday, March 1.

The regular season finale against Kentucky leads into the SEC Tournament in Tampa March 9-13, the final SEC Tournament outside of Nashville for the foreseeable future.

Times and television information will be announced at a later date.