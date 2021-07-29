Florida's Tre Mann drafted 18th overall by Oklahoma City Thunder

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Florida point guard Tre Mann was selected No. 18 overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA draft Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

A Gainesville native, Mann had a breakout sophomore season, averaging 16 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 32.5 minutes of action as Florida’s primary ball-handler.

The 6-foot-4, 178-pounder arrived at UF as a five-star prospect, but a concussion suffered during fall camp during Mann’s freshman season led to a slow start to his collegiate career.

With the Gators keen on playing at a quicker tempo on the offensive end during the 2020-21 campaign, Mann flourished while displaying gradual improvement before peaking at the right time, the postseason. Mann provided 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists in UF’s 69-63 win over Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament, and less than 24 hours later he scored a career-high 30 points in UF’s loss to Tennessee, 28 of which came in the second half.

Mann is now the first UF player drafted in the first round since Bradley Beal was selected third overall in 2012 by the Washington Wizards.