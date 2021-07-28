UF men's basketball learns SEC opponents for 2021-22 season

Graham Hall

Following the July 15 announcement of the Florida men’s basketball team’s non-conference matchups for the 2021-22 season, the Gators learned the remainder of the schedule Wednesday when the Southeastern Conference announced the league opponent assignments.

Dates, tip-off time and broadcast information will be revealed closer to the beginning of the season, which opens Nov. 9 at home against Elon University.

The Gators will face Auburn and Ole Miss in a home-and-home series, along with the team's typical doubleheaders against SEC rivals Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Florida hasn’t faced Auburn twice in a season since the 2013-14 campaign, with UF sweeping the series en route to a 36-3 record and Final Four finish.

For the Gators' remaining eight league games, Florida will host Alabama, Arkansas, LSU and Mississippi State, and UF will hit the road to face Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M for one-off match-ups. The Gators didn’t play the Aggies during last season’s shortened 27-game schedule due to health and safety protocols.

UF will make its fifth consecutive trip to Knoxville when the Gators take on the Volunteers, albeit the first with Tennessee athletic director Danny White, the younger brother of Gators coach Mike White, at the helm.

