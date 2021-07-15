Gators' non-conference men's basketball schedule released

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida has a challenging set of neutral-site games and a road trip to Oklahoma as part of its 2021-22 non-conference men's basketball schedule the school released Thursday.

The Gators' home schedule is highlighted by the annual rivalry with Florida State and a visit from Oklahoma State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Gators will open the season vs. Elon on Nov. 9 and also welcome UW-Milwaukee, Troy, Texas Southern and Stony Brook to Gainesville.

Florida tips off its home-and-home series with Oklahoma in Norman on Dec. 1, picking up after the start of the series was delayed last season. The Gators' previously-announced neutral-site events include two games at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, along with a contest vs. Maryland in Brooklyn and another against USF in Sunrise.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are now on sale, including these seven non-conference home dates along with nine Southeastern Conference games.

Game times, television information and any exhibition games will be announced at a later date.

Note: Florida men's and women's teams will compete in the newly-formed Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, with the inaugural event set for Dec. 20-21, 2022. The three-year agreement with the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Jordan Brand features both the men's and women's teams from the four schools — Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma — that were the first to sign partnership deals with Jordan Brand in basketball and football.

All games will be played in Charlotte's Spectrum Center in partnership with Hornets Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Charlotte Hornets and operates the facility. The schedule will feature two games each night, with matchups and game times still to be determined. ESPN networks will air all four games.

2021-22 Gators Men's Basketball Non-Conference Games

Nov. 9 ELON

Nov. 14 FLORIDA STATE

Nov. 18 UW-MILWAUKEE

Nov. 22 Cal/Ohio State/Seton Hall, Fort Myers Tip-Off, Fort Myers

Nov. 24 Cal/Ohio State/Seton Hall, Fort Myers Tip-Off, Fort Myers

Nov. 28 TROY

Dec. 1 Oklahoma Norman, Oklahoma

Dec. 6 TEXAS SOUTHERN

Dec. 12 Maryland Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, Brooklyn, New York

Dec. 18 USF Orange Bowl Classic, Sunrise

Dec. 22 STONY BROOK

Jan. 29 OKLAHOMA STATE SEC/Big 12 Challenge