Gators' Castleton to return for senior season

Graham Hall

Florida Basketball Writer

Florida forward Colin Castleton is withdrawing his name from the NBA draft and returning to the Gators for his senior season, the DeLand native and former Michigan transfer announced on social media Sunday, giving UF a vital returning presence for the 2021-22 season.

Castleton had a breakout year with the Gators after transferring from the Wolverines in April 2020.

He proved to be an essential piece in Florida’s frontcourt last season, beating out Omar Payne in preseason camp for the five-spot. Castleton was UF’s second-leading scorer with 12.4 points to go along with a team-high 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game last season.

Although he wasn’t included in any postseason mock drafts by analysts, Castleton opted to enter the NBA draft process and sign with an NBA-certified agent, paving the way for him to return. Castleton worked out privately for four teams — Cleveland, Memphis, Milwaukee and Minnesota — and continued to work on his shooting range, something he hadn’t flashed much last season. He reportedly attempted 100 3-pointers at the end of each workout, making more than 60 in each session.

Now, instead of remaining in the draft and attempting to sign with a team, Castleton — and his range — are returning to Gainesville for one last ride.