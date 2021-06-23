Florida to host Oklahoma State in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
The Florida men's basketball team will host Oklahoma State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 29. Game time and television information will be announced at a later date.
The Gators are 5-3 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, including 4-2 under head coach Mike White. Last season, Florida defeated 11th-ranked West Virginia in Morgantown, 85-80, to help the SEC to a 5-4 victory in the 2021 event. UF has faced a top-25 opponent in five of the previous eight challenges.
The Gators are 3-0 all-time vs. Oklahoma State, including 1-0 under White with UF topping the Cowboys at the Orange Bowl Classic on Dec. 19, 2015, in the teams' last meeting.
Florida's 2021-22 announced basketball games
Nov. 22
Cal/Ohio State/Seton Hall
Fort Myers Tip-Off, Fort Myers
Nov. 24
Cal/Ohio State/Seton Hall
Fort Myers Tip-Off, Fort Myers
Dec. 12
Maryland
Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, Brooklyn, New York
Dec. 18
USF
Orange Bowl Classic, Sunrise
Jan. 29
Oklahoma State
SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Gainesville
Big 12/SEC Challenge (January 29, 2022):
Baylor at Alabama
West Virginia at Arkansas
Oklahoma at Auburn
Oklahoma State at Florida
Kentucky at Kansas
LSU at TCU
Kansas State at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at Texas Tech
Missouri at Iowa State
Tennessee at Texas