Florida to host Oklahoma State in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Florida men's basketball team will host Oklahoma State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 29. Game time and television information will be announced at a later date.

The Gators are 5-3 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, including 4-2 under head coach Mike White. Last season, Florida defeated 11th-ranked West Virginia in Morgantown, 85-80, to help the SEC to a 5-4 victory in the 2021 event. UF has faced a top-25 opponent in five of the previous eight challenges.

The Gators are 3-0 all-time vs. Oklahoma State, including 1-0 under White with UF topping the Cowboys at the Orange Bowl Classic on Dec. 19, 2015, in the teams' last meeting.

Florida's 2021-22 announced basketball games

Nov. 22

Cal/Ohio State/Seton Hall

Fort Myers Tip-Off, Fort Myers

Nov. 24

Cal/Ohio State/Seton Hall

Fort Myers Tip-Off, Fort Myers

Dec. 12

Maryland

Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, Brooklyn, New York

Dec. 18

USF

Orange Bowl Classic, Sunrise

Jan. 29

Oklahoma State

SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Gainesville

Big 12/SEC Challenge (January 29, 2022):

Baylor at Alabama

West Virginia at Arkansas

Oklahoma at Auburn

Oklahoma State at Florida

Kentucky at Kansas

LSU at TCU

Kansas State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

Missouri at Iowa State

Tennessee at Texas