Gators add non-conference game with Maryland in Barclays Center

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Florida’s men’s basketball team resumed workouts Tuesday with the four returning players – Tyree Appleby, Anthony Duruji, Niels Lane and Jason Jitoboh – in Gainesville, but that wasn’t where the program’s news stopped.

The Gators announced a high-profile match-up with a non-conference opponent for next season.

Florida will play Maryland in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational as part of a quadruple header set for Dec. 12 in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The early-season event will also include Purdue vs. North Carolina State, Iona vs. Yale and Fordham vs. Miami; ticket information, game times and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.

Although Florida’s schedule or its commencement date have yet to be announced, the match-up with the Terrapins is just the latest in a string of non-conference bouts on the horizon. The 2021-22 slate will include two Thanksgiving-week games at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, with a field that includes Cal, Ohio State and Seton Hall.

The Gators will also face the University of South Florida in the Orange Bowl Classic on Dec. 18 in Sunrise, while a match-up with Murray State is also in the works.