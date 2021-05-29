Florida rounds out coaching staff with hiring of Akeem Miskdeen

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

As the Florida men’s basketball program prepares to commence offseason workouts Tuesday, the team has filled the remaining assistant coaching staff position with Saturday’s announced hiring of Akeem Miskdeen.

“We’re really excited about what Akeem will bring to the Florida program,” Florida coach Mike White said. “He has proven himself everywhere he’s been and will fit well with everyone here in our building. We're really glad to have the opportunity to add him to our coaching staff.”

A native of Chicago, Miskdeen arrives in Gainesville having spent the previous three seasons at Florida Atlantic University under former UF assistant coach Dusty May. Prior to helping lead the Owls to a winning record, Miskdeen helped lead Kent State to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017.

Before arriving at Kent State, Miskdeen helped lead Hampton University to the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament victory.

“My family and I are ecstatic to join Coach White, his staff, the Gainesville community and Gator Nation,” Miskdeen said. “Being a part of Florida basketball is special, and I will take pride and work relentlessly to continue its success.”

Miskdeen previously was a student-athlete at Laramie County (Wyo.) Community College before transferring to Queen University (N.C.) for his final two seasons of eligibility.

With four returning players — Tyree Appleby, Anthony Duruji, Niels Lane and Jason Jitoboh —expected on campus Tuesday to begin workouts, and with on-campus recruiting right around the corner as well, White has finalized his coaching staff just before Florida’s basketball complex opens its doors back up.