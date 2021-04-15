Florida's four basketball transfers officially in program

Special to Gatorsports.com

The Florida men's basketball team officially added four transfers Thursday who made their intentions known over the past several weeks: CJ Felder (Boston College), Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (Charleston Southern), Myreon Jones (Penn State) and Brandon McKissic (Missouri-Kansas City).

McKissic and Fleming have both been defensive player of the year and all-league performers in their respective conferences, while Felder and Jones both have a track record of success on power conference teams.

Gainesville has become a favorite destination for high-impact transfers, who have played significant roles on recent Florida teams. Most recently, the Gators have placed an incoming transfer on the All-SEC team each of the past two seasons (Colin Castleton, Kerry Blackshear Jr.). In addition to Castleton, the Gators' starting five this season also regularly included transfers Tyree Appleby and Anthony Duruji.

CJ Felder

F | 6-7 | 230 | Sumter, S.C. | Sumter HS | Boston College

Years of eligibility remaining: 2*

*Eligible for COVID-19 waiver for third season

Felder posted 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game last season at BC. He notched 12 double-figure scoring performances in 50 appearances at BC, including a 17-point, 14-rebound game against Wake Forest (2/10/21). He also had nine games with three or more blocked shots, including a career high of six at Miami (3/5/21).



Phlandrous Fleming Jr.

G | 6-4 | 210 | Athens, Ga. | Cedar Shoals HS | Charleston Southern

Years of eligibility remaining: 1

Fleming scored 1,510 points at Charleston Southern and is a two-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference honoree. A 6-foot-4 guard, Fleming averaged 20.1 points and 7.4 rebounds during the 2020-21 season and tallied 22 double-doubles over the course of his four seasons with the Buccaneers. Fleming has proven prolific at getting to the free throw line, averaging more than four free throws made per game last season while converting at a better than 80% clip. He has posted six career 30-point games and 30 games with 20 or more.

Myreon Jones

G | 6-3 | 180 | Birmingham, Ala. | Lincoln Academy | Penn State

Years of eligibility remaining: 1*

*Eligible for COVID-19 waiver for second season

Jones led the Nittany Lions with 15.3 points per game last season and averaged 10.4 points per game over three seasons at PSU. He has 12 career 20-point games, including a career-best 29 in a win at Nebraska (2/23/21) and three such performances against top-25 opponents. He has posted one double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds vs. Syracuse (11/29/19) and 11 times has made four or more 3-pointers, twice knocking down six (2/4/20 at Michigan State, 2/23/21 at Nebraska).

Brandon McKissic

G | 6-3 | 195 | Ferguson, Mo. | St. Louis University HS | Missouri-Kansas City

Years of eligibility remaining: 1

McKissic comes from Missouri-Kansas City, where he was the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year and averaged 17.2 points per game last season, earning second-team all-league honors. McKissic has 10 career 20-point games, including a career-best 29 vs. Omaha and a 24-point game at Kansas State. He scored 15 points or more in 14 of his 18 appearances last season.