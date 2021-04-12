Gators basketball lands defensive star, Charleston Southern transfer guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr.

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

The Florida men’s basketball team picked up its fourth transfer in a 10-day span when Charleston Southern graduate transfer Phlandrous Fleming Jr. announced his intentions to join the Gators on social media.

The 6-foot-4 guard, who initially intended on deciding Sunday before briefly pushing his timeline back, gives UF another capable scorer in the backcourt following the additions of transfer guards Brandon McKissic and Myreon Jones from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and Penn State, respectively. CJ Felder from Boston College is the other new addition for coach Mike White via the transfer portal.

Transfers coming to Gainesville:Coveted UMKC transfer Brandon McKissic picks Florida

Also new to UF:Gators add second transfer of the day in BC's CJ Felder

From Penn State:Gators land third basketball transfer in Myreon Jones

As a senior for CSU, Fleming averaged 20.1 points per game, a career high. He also hauled in 7.4 rebounds per game while averaging 34.2 minutes per game in 18 starts for the Buccaneers.

Gators add top defensive player

Fleming also should boost the defensive prowess of a UF team that finished No. 106 in defensive efficiency last season.

The Athens, Georgia, native built on a junior campaign where he was named to the All-Big South first team at the end of the season, in addition to being named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

White has rebuilt his roster since the Gators were eliminated from the NCAA tournament in the second round.

Guards Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis entered the NBA draft. Shooting guard Noah Locke (now at Louisville), forward Omar Payne (Illinois), backup point guard Ques Glover and reserve forward Osayi Osifo (Jacksonville) left the program looking for another opportunity elsewhere.

Colin Castleton put his name in the NBA draft looking for feedback and has not hired an agent. He is expected to stay in school.

Another new face to the Gators' roster will be 2021 class signee Kowacie Reeves, a guard.