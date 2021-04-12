5 things to know about graduate-transfer Phlandrous Fleming Jr.

Graham Hall

Guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. became the fourth transfer in two weeks Monday to commit to Florida.

Five things to know about the former Charleston Southern standout:

No Athens homecoming

When Phlandrous Fleming Jr. initially announced his list of transfer destinations April 3, the Florida Gators weren’t among the eight schools included — but Georgia was, and it made sense as to why.

Fleming Jr. is a native of Athens and played basketball at Cedar Shoals High, which is less than a 10-minute drive from UGA’s campus. Some thought he was a shoe-in to join coach Tom Crean’s program, but Fleming Jr. has instead spurned the rest of his suitors and is headed five hours south to Gainesville.

Abundance of starting experience

Like the additions of transfers Brandon McKissic, CJ Felder and Myreon Jones, Fleming Jr. gives the Gators another player with significant starting experience despite playing on a three-win team. The 6-foot-4 two-way guard started 86 of the 101 games he played in at Charleston Southern, including 49 of the Buccaneers’ last 50 games. Considering Tyree Appleby is also returning to Florida for his senior season, the Gators will have plenty of competition for the starting backcourt roles.

Defensive-minded

Fleming heads to Gainesville as a very capable defender, having won the Big South’s Defensive Player of the Year award last season with a 1.8 steals per game average. That’s impressive on its own, but it’s not all: he won the award as a junior as well, making him just the fifth player in conference history to win DPOY in consecutive seasons.

High-volume shooter

Fleming Jr. isn’t afraid to let it fly on the offensive end either. He averaged 20.7 points per game last season on 16.61 field-goal attempts per game and converted nearly 40 percent of his shots. If that sounds like a lot, it is — for the sake of comparison, UF’s leading scorer last season, point guard Tre Mann, averaged just over 12 shot attempts a game this season.

Knack for the boards

Coach Mike White has stressed both publicly and privately the importance of chasing rebounds, regardless of position on the court. Based on Fleming Jr.’s play with the Buccaneers, White won’t need to remind him the importance of rebounding. Despite his 6-foot-4 frame, Fleming Jr. averaged 7.4 rebounds per game last season for CSU —numbers that actually were down from his junior year when he recorded an average of 8.7 a contest. As the season waned, Fleming Jr.’s efforts on the glass, instead, went up as he recorded five consecutive double-doubles. Considering the Gators lost three of their last four regular season games before a first-round win over Virginia Tech in the NCAA Tournament, it would appear UF could use someone whose effort level increases down the stretch.