Gators land third basketball transfer in Myreon Jones

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

The Florida men's basketball team has landed Penn State transfer Myreon Jones, the 6-foot-3 guard, announced Wednesday on social media, giving the Gators their third transfer since Friday.

Jones picked UF over offers from Ole Miss, LSU and Arkansas, and he gives the Gators a promising player with plenty of upside following a flurry of departures after the season.

He averaged 15.3 points per game last season as a junior for a Nittany Lions team that went 11-14 in the Big Ten, an increase in his scoring numbers from his sophomore season when he averaged 13.3 points. Jones has remained remarkably consistent from the free-throw line as well, shooting at a 77-percent clip in each of his three seasons at State College.

The Birmingham, Ala., native projects as more of a combo guard or shooting guard for the Gators after they landed a commitment from point guard Brandon McKissic out of University of Missouri–Kansas City before getting the nod from power forward in CJ Felder out of Boston College.

All three players are expected to be immediately eligible for Florida next season, barring an unexpected decision by the NCAA.

UF roster has a new look from last year

The Gators have lost Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis to the NBA draft from last season’s team, while Ques Glover, Omar Payne, Osayi Osifo and Noah Locke have entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal. Colin Castleton is testing the NBA draft process without hiring an agent and is expected back

Payne committed soon after to Illinois, while Osifo will head to Jacksonville University and play with former UF assistant Jordan Mincy.