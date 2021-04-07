5 things to know about Florida's transfer guard Myreon Jones

By Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Here's a look at the third recruit in a week for the Florida Gators -- guard Myreon Jones, who played for Penn State.

He joins point guard Brandon McKissic, who played for Missouri-Kansas City, and power forward CJ Felder, recently of Boston College, as new Gators who joined via the transfer portal.

SEC came knocking

When Myreon Jones entered his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, the leading scorer for Penn State last season immediately received significant interest from programs around the country. Though there was only one conference Jones appeared to have interest playing in — the Southeastern Conference.

Jones narrowed his list to five SEC schools before removing one — his home state of Alabama — and leaving the list at Ole Miss, Florida, Arkansas and LSU. There was significant belief either the Tigers or Razorbacks had the inside track on landing Jones, but the Gators came away with another highly coveted transfer target to further the rebuild.

Best of the best from Bama

Jones knocking Alabama off the list was surprising to those wondering if a return to the state where he blossomed on the court wouldn’t be the ideal move for the Birmingham native. As a member of the 2018 class, Jones was the highest-rated prospect in Alabama at the time before he opted to head north and sign with Penn State.

Consistent at the line

Jones upped his scoring average once again last season from 13.3 points per game to 15.3 points as a junior, numbers that were helped by his consistency at the free-throw line.

Jones shot between 77 and 78 percent from the free throw line in all three seasons with the Nittany Lions, making him a career 77.4 percent free-throw shooter through three seasons. It’s a mark slightly higher than UF’s average as a team from the charity stripe last season, too. The Gators hit 75.3 percent of their attempts from the free throw line last season while their opponents shot 70.3 percent on freebies.

Dynamic from long-range

Jones now replaces Noah Locke as UF’s best 3-point shooter after Locke entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal. During his sophomore season, Jones had multiple games on the road where he shot lights-out from downtown — he hit six against Michigan State and five apiece against Georgetown and Rutgers, numbers made more impressive considering all three games were on the road. Jones hit 40.3 of his attempts during the 2019-20 season, good for second in the conference in 3-point percentage. He’d up his attempts to 6.1 3-pointers per game last season and would convert 39.5 percent of them. Jones converted six 3-pointers in a win at Nebraska last season and hit five against Purdue in an early-season loss. His 3-point shooting helped Jones score in double digits in all but two games last season.

Podcasting in his spare time

Jones, like most, found a hobby during the state of the COVID-19 pandemic — one that ultimately gives fans an inside view into his world. Jones and Penn State power forward John Harrar created a podcast in May of 2020 called "The Midnight Domino Show". To date, the duo have released 29 episodes discussing Penn State athletics and various other topics, and the show doesn’t plan on stopping even though Jones, whose nickname is "Midnight", has joined the Gators.