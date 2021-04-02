Gators add second transfer of the day in BC's CJ Felder

Boston College forward CJ Felder (1) and Syracuse forward Quincy Guerrier (1) battle for position during a game last December in Boston.

Boston College transfer CJ Felder has chosen Florida as his destination, the 6-foot-7 forward announced late Friday, giving the Gators a second commitment from a transfer within a 10-hour span. 

Felder averaged 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game last season for the Eagles, including a season-high 24 points in a one-point loss against Duke on Jan. 6; he also recorded a season-high 14 rebounds while playing 38 minutes in BC’s four-point loss against Wake Forest. His defensive rebounding ability, motor and physicality are highly regarded – and they’re all things the Gators sorely missed at times last season. 

After Boston College managed just four wins, Felder – a Sumter, South Carolina native who was one of the team’s few bright spots in 2020-21 – opted to enter the transfer portal, and he had no shortage of suitors. Within 24 hours, Felder had heard from double-digit programs. 

As they did with 6-foot-3 guard Brandon McKissic, the Gators and coach Mike White emerged atop the rest when it came to landing the services of a coveted transfer target. Following an abundance of transfers – seven Gators left the program within a nine-day span – UF has quickly made up some ground with the additions of McKissic and now Felder.

