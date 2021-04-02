Coveted UMKC transfer Brandon McKissic picks Florida

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

The Florida men’s basketball team received some good news Friday following a week of departures.

Brandon McKissic, one of the best two-way players in the Summit League for Kansas City, announced he will graduate transfer to UF and spend his final season with the Gators. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged a career-high 17.2 points per game last season, along with 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists a contest.

Not only was McKissic an efficient scorer for the University of Missouri–Kansas City —he shot 42.9 percent from three-point line —he averaged 1.5 steals per game and was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2020-21.

McKissic, 23, is the first transfer portal addition for the Gators — his graduate status may not be needed with the NCAA moving in favor of one-time transfers — but he won’t be the last.

He posted his commitment edit wearing No. 23, the jersey number vacated by Scottie Lewis, who announced late Thursday he would enter the NBA draft and hire an agent, ending his tenure at UF. Colin Castleton and Tre Mann will test the NBA draft waters as well, with the former having a chance to return to Florida and the latter considered a top-20 pick in July.