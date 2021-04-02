5 things to know about Florida's grad transfer Brandon McKissic

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

A career-year

Florida’s new transfer is coming off a career year in Kansas City. The 6-foot-3 McKissic boosted his scoring average from 11.0 points per game as a junior to 17.2 in his fourth season with UMKC. Gators fans are familiar with Oral Roberts University after the Summit League team bounced UF from the NCAA Tournament in the second round, and they may take solace in knowing McKissic scored a total of 44 points on a combined 19-of-28 in University of Missouri-Kansas City’s two contests against ORU last season. Now that’s efficient.

Comfortable downtown

McKissic converted 3-of-7 three-point attempts against ORU as well — a figure that’s right around where he shot it from long-range last season. The Ferguson, Missouri native shot 42.9 percent from 3-point land last season. When it came to 3s off the catch-and-shoot, McKissic converted a whopping 62.5 percent of his 3-point attempts, although the sample size was fairly limited seeing as he was the primary ball-handler for the Kangaroos.

Highly regarded defender

Not only was McKissic the team’s best defender — he was the Summit League’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. One of the top perimeter defenders last season, McKissic averaged 1.5 steals per game. Before UMKC moved to the Summit League prior to the 2020-21 season, McKissic, 23, was putting other teams on notice in the Western Athletic Conference, where he made the All-Defense teams in both his sophomore and junior seasons.

A Brad Beal connection

Florida fans surely know the name Bradley Beal, the former All-Freshman at UF who currently stars on the Washington Wizards. Growing up in St. Louis, so did McKissic – for a time, Beal’s name was actually everywhere he went. Prior to signing with UMKC, McKissic starred on Bradley Beal Elite, an AAU summer team out of St. Louis that’s coached by Beal. It’s the same team that featured Arkansas freshman Moses Moody, projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

Areas of improvement

It’s not all peaches and cream for McKissic; like all players, aspects of his game could certainly improve. It may be because he just moved to point guard two years ago, or it’s because of his high usage, but McKissic could be deemed turnover-prone, as he averaged 3.0 per game last season to just 3.3 assists. On top of that, his free-throw percentage last season was just 66.7 percent — although it’s worth noting that’s an improvement from his junior and sophomore seasons, where McKissic shot 56.7 and 57.4 percent from the line, respectively.