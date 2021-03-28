Florida's Colin Castleton enters NBA draft for feedback

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida junior Colin Castleton plans to test the NBA waters without hiring an agent, he announced on social media Sunday.

The 6-foot-11, 231-pound Deland native can return to UF in the fall if he doesn't get a favorable report from NBA coaches, scouts and officials. Castleton was a second-team all-SEC selection after scoring 12.4 points, grabbing 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks a game during the season. He had 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks in a win against Virginia Tech and 14 points, 10 boards and three blocks in a loss to Oral Roberts in the NCAA tournament.

Florida is undergoing a roster shakeup. Point guard and leading scorer Tre Mann entered the NBA draft Wednesday. Guards Noah Locke and Quin Glover entered the transfer portal Thursday and forward Osayi Osifo announced plans to play elsewhere Friday.

Florida could have more losses ahead. The Gators await word on guard Scottie Lewis and forward Keyontae Johnson. Lewis could test the NBA waters or transfer, and there's been no indication that Johnson will be cleared to play again at Florida. He was hospitalized after collapsing during a game in early December and ruled out for the season. The cause of his collapse has yet to be revealed.