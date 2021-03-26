Florida's Osifo announces he'll transfer from program

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Junior forward Osayi Osifo became the latest Florida men’s basketball player to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal Friday, joining teammates Ques Glover and Noah Locke in exiting the program over the last 24 hours.

Osifo’s journey to Gainesville was well-documented. The former rugby player started playing basketball just five years ago, eventually working his way to the junior college level at Eastern Florida State College before UF coach Mike White extended him an offer to join the program in the 2020 signing class.

Though the 6-foot-7 Osifo and his teammates had an atypical offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he still managed to contribute sparingly in UF’s frontcourt. The 6-foot-7 native of Bedworth Park, South Africa, averaged 1.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 20 appearances. Although he was considered to be limited from an offensive perspective, Osifo converted 15 of his 27 field-goal attempts last season while playing double-digit minutes in UF’s final four games of the season.

Osifo’s departure leaves UF with nine scholarship returning players for next season, a figure that includes Keyontae Johnson, whose basketball future remains uncertain.