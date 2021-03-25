Florida guard Ques Glover puts name in transfer portal

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Florida sophomore guard Ques Glover has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Glover seemed to confirm the news on social media with a handshake emoji.

Glover averaged 2.5 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists in his second season at UF after arriving at the program as a late addition out of Knoxville, Tenn. He showed promise as a freshman, but fell out of favor late last season as the Gators opted to tighten the backcourt rotation. In Glover’s final game, he had five turnovers to just two assists, and he didn’t play in the SEC or NCAA Tournament.

Glover is the second Gators point guard to leave the program in the week following the team’s second-round exit at the hands of Oral Roberts.

Fellow sophomore point guard Tre Mann announced Wednesday he would enter the 2021 NBA draft.

Following the departures of Glover and Mann, the Gators have 11 scholarship players returning next season — a number that includes Keyontae Johnson, whose future remains uncertain following his collapse Dec. 12 at FSU. Meanwhile, 6-foot-6 guard Kowacie Reeves Jr. is so far the team’s only signee in the 2021 class.