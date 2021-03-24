Source: Florida assistant Jordan Mincy taking Jacksonville head coach job

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Florida men’s basketball assistant coach Jordan Mincy will become the next head coach of the Jacksonville University men’s basketball program, sources confirmed to the Gainesville Sun late Wednesday.

Mincy replaces Tony Jasick at JU, who was let go March 8 after seven seasons at the helm.

Mincy, a former guard at Kent State, joined Florida’s staff in 2015 and has quickly ascended the ranks of the coaching circuit. He checked in at No. 7 – the highest-ranked assistant coach on the list – on ESPN’s 40 under 40 list, and has been considered a head coach in-waiting by UF coach Mike White as of late. White, asked March 17 about the coaching prowess of fellow assistant Darris Nichols, praised the rest of his coaching staff, including Mincy.

“Darris is terrific. He is a head coach-in-waiting. I think Jordan Mincy and Al Pinkins are as well,” White said. “All three of these guys gravitate toward specific sets of guys. They have great relationships with our guys”

Mincy isn’t the first departure today for the Gators, who lost sophomore point guard Tre Mann to the upcoming NBA draft. Mann’s projected to be a first-round pick whenever the draft is held and is ranked the No. 15 prospect by ESPN.