LIVE UPDATES: Florida Gators vs. Oral Roberts in second round of NCAA Tournament

A berth in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament is at stake tonight when No. 7 seed Florida (15-9) takes on No. 15 seed Oral Roberts (17-10) in the second round at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis. Tip off for the South Region contest is at about 7:45 p.m. EDT and truTV will have the coverage.

The Gators beat the Virginia Tech Hokies in a 75-70 overtime thriller in the first round. Colin Castleton led the way with 19 points and 14 rebounds to go with three blocks and two assists. Tyree Appleby will be a game-time decision Sunday night after leaving the game early with a head injury.

The Golden Eagles became the ninth 15-seed to upset a No. 2 seed when they beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 75-72 in overtime. The Gators will have to contain Max Abmas, the nation's leading scorer, and Kevin Obanor, who led Oral Roberts with 30 points in their first-round win.

8:10 p.m. | Gators lead 26-23

8:03 p.m. | Turnovers hurting Gators

Payne in and out of lineup.

7:49 p.m. | Mann off and gunning

7:37 p.m. | Appleby to start vs. Oral Roberts

Florida junior guard Tyree Appleby has been cleared to play and will be in the starting line-up for UF’s second round contest with Oral Roberts, according to a statement from program spokesperson Denver Parler. Appleby had seven stitches, per CBS.

Florida is hoping to have guard Florida guard Tyree Appleby available against Oral Roberts. Appleby “seems fine, seems normal” after suffering a head laceration in the opening round, but coach Mike White said Saturday he will be a game-time decision.

Appleby took an inadvertent elbow early in the second half while playing defense against Virginia Tech and ended up bleeding all over the court. He wobbled to the locker room and returned to the bench area in overtime to see the Gators pull out a 75-70 victory at Hinkle Fieldhouse over Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-1 junior finished with six points and five rebounds in 22 minutes.

White offered less information about suspended forward Omar Payne, who sat out the NCAA opener because of an “in-house situation.”

Payne was ejected from the SEC Tournament quarterfinals early in the second half for a flagrant-2 foul against Tennessee’s John Fulkerson. Fulkerson suffered a concussion and facial fracture and did not play in Tennessee’s opening-round loss to Oregon State.

White declined to say if Payne’s suspension was related to elbowing Fulkerson.

