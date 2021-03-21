Falling to No. 15 Oral Roberts isn't Florida's first upset loss, but it could be its worst

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Florida’s one-possession loss to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts not only ended it season – it was one of the Gators’ worst losses in the NCAA Tournament when considering the opponent’s seed, though it’s far from the first time Florida’s been upset in the tournament.

In 2002, Florida fell on a buzzer beat to No. 12-seed Creighton, 83-82.

Two years later, in 2004, the Gators entered postseason play as the No. 5 seed but were washed out of the first round by No. 12-seed Manhattan, 75-60.

As the No. 2 seed in 2011, the Gators fell to Brad Stevens’ Butler team, 74-71 in overtime.

And after claiming a No. 1 seed in 2014, Florida lost to No. 7-seeded Connecticut by double-digits, although the Huskies would go on to win the championship.

Finally, UF’s most recent upset loss came in 2017, when the No. 4-seeded Gators fell 77-70 to No. 7-seed South Carolina in the Elite Eight.