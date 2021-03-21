Keyontae Johnson salutes Anthony Duruji for dunk-a-thon vs. Oral Roberts in NCAA Tournament

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Anthony Duruji had a poster-worthy dunk at the start of overtime against Virginia Tech, and he displayed his hops once again in the first half of Florida’s second round match-up with Oral Roberts.

Gators point guard Tre Mann found Duruji open near the right baseline, and the junior forward proceeded to flush it down with two hands to put Florida up 26-21 on the Golden Eagles.

Duruji’s slam elicited a standing ovation from forward Keyontae Johnson, who was the last UF player to have a double-double in the NCAA Tournament before Colin Castleton did so against the Hokies.

Johnson has been out since December after collapsing during a game against Florida State.

Duruji had eight points on 4-for-5 shooting to go along with five rebounds to help propel UF to a 42-37 halftime lead.