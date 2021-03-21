Florida Gators insert Omar Payne into NCAA Tournament game vs. Oral Roberts

Graham Hall

Florida forward Omar Payne checked into the game less than four minutes into UF’s contest with Oral Roberts, ending a program-imposed suspension.

Payne was effectively a DNP-CD – did not play, coaches decision – for Florida’s first round win over Virginia Tech after the sophomore was ejected from UF’s loss at Tennessee in the SEC Tournament for elbowing Vols forward John Fulkerson.

Following Florida’s practice Saturday, UF coach Mike White wouldn’t answer whether Payne would be available for the contest or not.

“That’ll be something we handle in-house,” White said.

Now we finally have an answer.

Payne went back to the bench after about a minute.