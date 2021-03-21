Tyree Appleby back to lineup for Florida Gators vs. Oral Roberts after head injury

Graham Hall

UF basketball writer

Florida junior guard Tyree Appleby has been cleared to play and will be in the starting line-up for UF’s second round contest with Oral Roberts, according to a statement from program spokesperson Denver Parler.

Appleby took an elbow to the forehead that required stitches in the second half of Florida’s 75-70 win over Virginia Tech on Friday. UF initially didn’t rule him out from returning to the game, although he wouldn’t return prior to the Gators’ overtime victory.

Florida coach Mike White indicated after Saturday’s practice session that the Gators wouldn’t know Appleby’s status until just prior to game-time.

“He seems fine, seems normal. Happy smile on his face this morning. Facial laceration, I have been told. Game-time decision. Got a bandage over his forehead. That’s all I know.”

Appleby averaged 11.4 points for the Gators in the regular season, season starting 15 of UF’s 23 games heading into the bubble in Indianapolis. He started against the Hokies and scored six points in 22 minutes prior to exiting.