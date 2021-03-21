March Sadness: Twitter reacts to Florida Gators' upset loss to Oral Roberts in NCAA Tournament

The No. 15-seeded Oral Roberts Golden Eagles kept their March Madness dreams alive by beating the Florida Gators on Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, despite the efforts of Tre Mann and Colin Castleton.

And Twitter let the Gators hear it.

Coach Mike White was the subject of much scorn after Florida's 81-78 loss. His play-calling was largely blamed for the Gators' collapse late. The team had a seven-point lead with under 8 minutes to go before Oral Roberts — led by Kevin Obanor and Max Abnas, the nation's leading scorer — stormed back.

Both players also led the way in the first-round win over Ohio State.

Maybe the funniest reaction came from, of all places, the PGA Tour.

Of course, Oral Roberts itself had to weigh in.

The Golden Eagles' win put them in the same position as another set of Eagles. The 2013 Florida Gulf Coast team, dubbed "Dunk City," is the only other 15 seed to make the Sweet 16.

Here's some of the highlights from Twitter's reactions after the Gators' loss:

Florida and White will be hearing about this one for a while.