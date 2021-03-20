Oral Roberts' Max Abmas is the NCAA's leading scorer. Here's what Gators fans need to know

Oral Roberts busted many a bracket when the No. 15-seeded Golden Eagles upset the No. 2-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

One thing from that game was not a surprise: Max Abmas scored a bunch of points.

Abmas scored 29 points while playing all 45 minutes in Oral Roberts' stunning 75-72 overtime win Friday. While he wasn't the team's leading scorer — that honor went to Kevin Obanor with 30 — he showed plenty of the skills that made him the top scorer in Division I this season.

The Florida Gators get their chance to slow him down Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's what you need to know about the nation's leading scorer.

He was lightly recruited out of Texas

Abmas was a two-star recruit according to Rivals.com out of Jesuit College Prep in Dallas, Texas. The 6-foot guard committed to Oral Roberts in 2018 after receiving offers from Army, Navy and Air Force.

His range rivals Steph Curry and Damian Lillard

What makes Abmas so tough to guard is his ability to score from anywhere. Much like the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, Abmas can pull up from the midcourt logo and drain buckets like it's no big deal.

How do you pronounce Abmas' name?

With a game as strong as his, you'd think that "ab" in his name would get more love. Alas, it is pronounced ACE-mas, as in "shooting ace." It's similar to the German character ß, which is pronounced like a soft "S" in English.

Abmas leads the nation in scoring

Abmas' 24.4 ppg was nearly half a point better than his nearest competition, Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis (24.0 ppg). The shooter closest to Abmas in the NCAA Tournament field is Iowa's Luka Garza, who was third in Division I with 23.7 ppg.

Max Abmas stats, bio

Hometown: Rockwell, Texas

Position: Guard

Year: Sophomore

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

Major: Biomedical chemistry

Scoring: 24.4 points per game

Shooting percentage: 48.2%

3-point shooting: 44%

Assists: 3.7 per game

Rebounds: 3.3 per game