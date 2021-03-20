How to watch Florida Gators vs. Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in NCAA Tournament on TV, live stream

One of the things that makes March Madness great has landed squarely in the laps of the Florida Gators.

Oral Roberts University, a private evangelical university with 4,000 students in Tulsa, Okla., has seen itself in the middle of the sports world suddenly. The school's men's basketball team, which had a 15 seed in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, pulled off a massive upset Friday with a 75-72 overtime win over the second-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes.

Now the Golden Eagles (17-10) -- just the ninth 15 seed to beat a No. 2 seed in tournament history -- get to face the Gators in the second round on Sunday at 7:45 p.m.

The seventh-seeded Gators (17-9) needed overtime as well to get past the 10th-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies, 75-72. Colin Castleton led Florida with 19 points, while Scottie Lewis added 15.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles, who won the Summit League title to reach the tournament, were led by Kevin Obanor's 30 points and Max Abmas' 29 points. Oral Roberts beat North Dakota State in the Summit final, and only finished fourth in the conference standings.

How to watch Florida vs. Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament on TV, live stream

When: 7:45 p.m., Sunday, March 21

TV: TruTV (Channel 246 on DirecTV, channel 242 on Dish Network)

Online: Paramount+ (one-month free trial), NCAA March Madness Live website and app (TV subscription needed), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV (3-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Radio: ESPN Radio, local markets

Online radio: Gator Sports Network, TuneIn

Will there be fans?

The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans at the NCAA Tournament. The decision to allow up to 25% capacity with social distancing was made in conjunction with state and local health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the NCAA.

Jonathan Tully is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @jtullypbp.