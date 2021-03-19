Virginia Tech starts NCAA first-round game with threes from Nahiem Alleyne, Hunter Cattoor

The Virginia Tech Hokies made the biggest first impression of Friday's March Madness opener from behind the arc.

Guards Nahiem Alleyne and Hunter Cattoor hit early three-point shots to give the Hokies a quick first-half lead -- after Cattoor hit his third 3 of the first half, with 10:35 to go in the half, the Hokies had busted out to a 19-11 lead.

Alleyne had two of his own in the game's first 10 minutes.

As seen in the tweet below, one of the ways the Hokies were getting the two shooters open was crisp passing:

Alleyne, meanwhile, was unafraid to take the long shot on the break.

With 7:32 to go, and the Hokies up 21-14, Virginia Tech was hitting half its threes. The Gators were at 16.7 percent.